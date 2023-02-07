(BIVN) – A bill that will “assist homeless with the ability to secure a flight back to their family in their home State” is moving through the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

On Tuesday, the State House Committees on Human Services and Health & Homelessness voted to recommend that House Bill 1366 be passed with amendments. The measure “requires the Department of Human Services to establish a three-year return-to-home pilot program to return homeless individuals in the State to families and relatives in their home states,” and appropriates funds for the implementation of the pilot program.

“Working to reconnect homeless with their family, a strong support group which will support them in regaining self-sufficiency is essential to help all people in need,” said Rep. John Mizuno, who authored the bill. “Moreover, this will save our State millions of dollars for our local homeless. We only have a finite amount of funding for our local homeless,” Rep. Mizuno said.

Rep. Mizuno added:

“No homeless individual shall be eligible to participate in the program unless such participation is completely 1) voluntary, 2) if the individual is on parole, probation, or awaiting a court hearing or sentencing, he or she must have proper clearance from the court to participate in the program, and 3) the individual is indigent and lacks the financial resources necessary to secure transportation to return to the individual’s home State. Finally, the individual shall only participate in the program only once and must sign an agreement with the State and kept on file with the Department of Human Services.”

The Department of Human Services offered comments, noting the department “does not have the staff, rules, or system infrastructure to provide such services and maintain documentation to track whether an individual previously accessed the return-to-home funds.”

“The broader concern is the unintended consequence that a state-funded and state implemented program will attract individuals to Hawaii, knowing they may have access to a one-way return ticket by claiming to be homeless and lacking resources to return,” wrote Human Services director Cathy Betts. “This concern stems from experience and reports from contracted homeless service providers fielding inquiries from the U.S. mainland who plan to become homeless in Hawaii and access homeless services upon arrival or after they deplete their funds.”

However, former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hannemann, now the President & CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, testified in support of the bill. Hannemann wrote: