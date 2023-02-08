(BIVN) – A High Wind Warning and a High Surf Advisory have been added to the Wind Advisory already in place for much of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says strong, high pressure north of the state will drive gusty trade winds “that will be accelerated over and downwind of island terrain.”

The strongest gusts will be seen over and downwind of Kohala Mountains and near Waimea, with east winds of 20 to 40 mph and localized gusts over 58 mph. This area of North Hawaiʻi is now under a High Wind Warning until 6 p.m. Friday.

“Strong winds may lead to property damage,” the National Weather Service said. “Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”

A High Surf Advisory has also bee issued for east-facing shores on the north side of the Big Island. Surf is expected to build to 7 to 10 feet tonight, and 8 to 12 feet on Thursday.

The High Surf Advisory will be in place until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

A Wind Advisory remains in place for the rest of the island, with the exception of the Kona coast. East winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected. The Maunakea and Mauna Loa summits could see wind gusts up to 60 mph.