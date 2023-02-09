(BIVN) – With a High Wind Advisory still in effect for an area of North Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense distributed an updated radio message on Thursday morning.

This morning, Hawaiʻi Police reported a large tree had fallen across Kohala Mountain Road by Kahua Ranch. Motorists were advised to use Akoni Pule Highway or Kawaihae Road, until the road was reopened a short time later.

From the civil defense message:

This is a Severe Weather update for Thursday, February 9 at 6 a.m. The National Weather Service High Wind Warning for North and South Kohala and Wind Advisory for all other districts, including the summits, remain in effect for Hawaii Island through Friday. Strong winds and downed trees are being reported in Kohala. Motorists in Kohala Districts may experience intermittent road closures to occur and delays due to downed trees until conditions improve. Please consider these conditions for your travel time and routes. Residents in areas experiencing high winds, please report wind damage and downed trees to Civil Defense at 808-935-0031. The National Weather Service High Surf Advisory for all east facing shores of Hawaii Island remains in effect through Saturday. You will be informed should conditions change. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The National Weather Service says the High Wind Warning in place for Kohala mountain and the Waimea area will be in effect until 6 p.m. HST on Friday.