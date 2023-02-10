(BIVN) – The High Wind Warning for North Hawaiʻi has been extended into 6 a.m. on Saturday, as the strong high pressure northeast of the state continues to produce locally damaging trade winds over Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported that the Hawaiian Electric Company is conducting emergency repair utility work in North Kohala from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and that residents and businesses in the area would be without power during that timeframe.

The National Weather service says Kohala Mountain and the Waimea-area will experience east winds 20 to 40 mph with localized gusts over 70 mph.

Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers to be prepared for the possibility of power outages and downed lines or utility poles, sharing a video on the subject with the news media.

Hawaiian Electric is also sharing these reminders:

Always assume a downed power line is energized and dangerous

Never attempt to move utility lines yourself

Never drive over downed power lines

If a power line falls on your car while you are inside, stay in the car and wait for help. Call 9-1-1 or Hawaiian Electric’s 24/7 trouble lines. If you must get out of the car because of a fire or other hazard, jump free of the car

and land with both feet together. Don’t touch the car when your feet are on the ground, as it could create a path for electricity to run through you. Once you’re clear of the car, continue keeping both feet on the ground and shuffle until you’re at least 30 feet away.

and land with both feet together. Don’t touch the car when your feet are on the ground, as it could create a path for electricity to run through you. Once you’re clear of the car, continue keeping both feet on the ground and shuffle until you’re at least 30 feet away. If you see someone get injured after they touch a downed power line, don’t try to rescue them or you could get injured too. Instead, call 9-1-1 and warn others to stay away.

Hawaiian Electric says its trouble lines are available to customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The number for Hawaiʻi island is (808) 969-6666.