(BIVN) – National Weather Service has continued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

“Large and very rough trade wind swell will continue through tonight, with advisory level surf affecting east facing shores of most islands,” forecasters said, in anticipation of surf heights of 8 to 12 feet along the shores of North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻu. “Surf could remain elevated at or above the advisory threshold along some east facing shores through much of the upcoming work week.”

Atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa, “a low aloft moving over the Big Island from the east will bring in moisture and instability in the midlevels of the troposphere resulting in snow accumulations over the Big Island summits through Monday.”

Snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible this afternoon through Monday.

“Residents in flood prone areas, be alert to flooding conditions,” said the Hawaii County Civil Defense in a Sunday radio message. “Do not cross flowing water in vehicles or on foot – turn around, don’t drown. Treat all malfunctioning intersection traffic lights as a 4-way stop.”

The wind warning and wind advisories for Hawaiʻi island are no longer in effect. Officials say Spencer Beach Park, which was closed due to debris, is now open.