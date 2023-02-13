(BIVN) – Two wildland fires which broke out Sunday afternoon in the area between Mamalahoa Highway and Waikiʻi Ranch have burned about 1,500-acres and are estimated by officials to be 5% contained as of Monday morning.

Firefighters from Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaiʻi County, and volunteers are battling the blaze, which is in the Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex. As of Monday morning, there was no threat to any structures or communities.

County and military officials say the fires were caused by lightning strikes on Sunday. The Army says there are no units or troops training in the area.

From the U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa:

U.S. Army and Hawaii County helicopters continue to support firefighters on the ground to contain the two wildland fires. PTA, County, and Volunteer firefighters are partnering to fight the fires and battling the on-going strong trade winds. PTA dozers and contract dozers continue to build fire lines to mitigate the spread of the fires. PTA is bringing in three additional U.S. Army military helicopters (2x UH-60 Blackhawks and 1x CH-47 Chinook) from Oahu this morning from the 25th

Infantry Division, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade to support with water bucket drops.

Officials say PTA and Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense “have coordinated to ensure the public is kept informed.”