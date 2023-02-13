(BIVN) – Snow covered the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa overnight, and a Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Hawaiʻi island summit areas into Monday evening.

The access road to the summit of Maunakea is currently closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station at the 9,200-foot elevation, rangers say, due to snow along the summit access road.

“Rangers will continue to monitor the road and weather conditions throughout the day and will update this message accordingly,” the Mauna Kea Weather Center website reported.

Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible above 11,000 feet today. “A low aloft moving across the region will maintain moisture and instability in the mid levels of the troposphere resulting in snow accumulations over the Big Island summits through this afternoon,” wrote the National Weather Service.