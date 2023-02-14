(BIVN) – New video recorded by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park shows the collapse of a cone-shaped vent at the Kilauea summit lava-lake, where the ongoing eruption continues.

The collapse agitates the molten spillway, and sends a shower of lava into the air.

The National Park Service just celebrated Volcano Week, and has been sharing different views of the activity in recent days.

As of Tuesday morning, the eruption of lava is occurring in three locations, all confined to the summit crater. An eastern lake remains active and measures about 25 acres in size. A small southern lava fountain still active.

A US Geological Survey webcam had been trained on the fountain, and captured some vigorous fountaining in previous weeks. As that fountain died down, the cam began looking for other views. A smaller pond in the central portion of the crater floor also has an active fountain, channeling lava to the eastern lake.

These videos are being livestreamed on YouTube around the clock. No significant changes have been observed at the summit, with the activity following these patterns since the eruption renewed in early January after a three-week pause.

This time-lapse video recorded by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in late January shows an hour and a half of activity. It shows how lava upwells at the fountain source and spreads out towards the lake margin, where it then downwells. As the sun sets, the lava appears to glow, and the patterns in the molten crust become more evident.

No unusual activity has been observed along the Kilauea Rift Zones. A sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 2,000 tonnes per day was measured on February 13. The Alert Level for the volcano remains at WATCH.