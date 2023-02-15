(BIVN) – Ikaika Anderson is withdrawing from the confirmation process and will not serve as the Chair of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Anderson made the announcement during a press conference arranged by Governor Josh Green on Wednesday. The decision follows Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs vote to not advise and consent to his nomination.

“Ikaika carried himself with great pride and courage into what can be a difficult environment,” said Governor Green, who picked Anderson to lead DHHL. “When you see that many individuals come forward to support a gentleman like Ikaika Anderson, you do have to ask yourself why they untimely wouldn’t pass him off for confirmation.”

“I don’t want to second guess the committee,” Green continued. “I will just say this. We were all sent here to do a job. To help people. In this case, it was to help build houses for the Hawaiian community, and I cant think of anybody who was better poised to do that.”

“We need to change the culture of state government. We need to be more considerate of people,” Green added.

Green said Anderson will continue to serve as acting chair of DHHL until another nominee can be identified.

Wednesday’s news conference was initially called to reveal the Governor’s appointed successors to two State House seats that were vacated to fill cabinet positions with the Green administration.

Luke Evslin was named to serve House District 16 (Wailuā, Hanamā‘ulu, Kapaia, Līhu‘e, Puhi, portion of ‘Ōma‘o) on Kaua‘i and Trish LaChica will serve House District 37 (Mililani Mauka, Mililani Town, Koa Ridge and Waipi‘o Gentry), on O‘ahu.