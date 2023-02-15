(BIVN) – The Keamuku Maneuver Area Complex Fire was declared 100% percent contained on Wednesday.

Two fires, sparked off by lightning on Sunday, burned approximately 1500-1800 total acres, but did not threaten any Hawaiʻi island communities. The Pōhakuloa Fire and Emergency Services team will continue to monitor the area.

In a final update, the U.S. Army Garrison PTA reported:

Three U.S. Army military helicopters from the 25th Infantry Division on Oahu (2x UH-60 Blackhawks and 1x CH-47 Chinook) continued to conduct water bucket drops this morning, with 45 water bucket drops, totaling nearly 38,000 gallons of water. Yesterday, 97 bucket drops were performed, dropping nearly 91,000 gallons of water. Total water bucket drops for the entire incident are 222 water bucket drops, totaling over 200,000 gallons of water.

“Thank you for the incredible teamwork of everyone involved in fighting this fire,” said PTA Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Cronin. “From the brave firefighters, to the incredible dozer operators, to the U.S. Army military helicopter crews sent over from Oahu, everyone’s team efforts are truly inspiring. We remain thankful to our incredible community for their support, and are proud to be a member of this team of teams.”