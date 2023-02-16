(BIVN) – Well over a foot of additional snow expected on the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on Hawaiʻi island, as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 12,500 feet.

From the National Weather Service:

Deep tropical moisture will stream over the island chain during the next few days, and with temperatures hovering near or below freezing over the highest elevations of the Big Island, a mix of heavy snow and freezing rain are expected. Travel to the summits is extremely dangerous, with roads quickly becoming snow covered and icy. Additionally, gusty winds will produce widespread blowing and drifting snow, as well as near-zero visibility at times.

“Travel to the summits will be life-threatening and impossible,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.” Winds are expected to be gusting as high as 60 mph.

Rangers report the Maunakea Access Road is closed to the public at the mid-level Visitor Information Station due to fog, icy road conditions, and snow on the road.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the remainder of the Big Island.