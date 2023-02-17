(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning that was issued for the east side of Kaʻū has been extended to include Puna and Hilo, as flooding caused by heavy rain is closing roads in the affected districts.

“At 10:30 a.m. HST, radar showed heavy rain continuing over the South Hilo, Puna, and Kaʻū Districts,” the National Weather Service reported, which requested the activation of the EAS, or Emergency Alert System. “Stream gages also showed water levels continuing to rise. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported multiple road closures, including Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, Wood Valley Road, Pohaku Drive, and East Kawailani Street. Additional rainfall will continue to move onshore from the southeast.”

UPDATE – (11 a.m.) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says multiple roads are reported closed at this time, including one lane of Highway 19 at the 13 mile area at Honomu, and Railroad Avenue in Hilo between Kukila and Lanikaula. “Be aware that road closures may occur at any time without warning,” officials say.

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Wood Valley, Orchidland Estates, Pahala, Keaʻau, Pahoa, Punaluʻu Beach, Kawa Flats, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Naʻalehu, Fern Forest and Eden Roc.

Hawaiʻi County officials opened shelters in Pāhala and Naʻalehu on Friday, after flooding closed Highway 11 in Kaʻū. Kaʻū High & Pahala Elementary and Naʻalehu Elementary were closed due to flooding in the area.