(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning for East Hawaiʻi continues into Saturday evening, as heavy rains continue to soak the windward side of the Big Island.

A Flood Watch remains in place for the entire island, and the Winter Storm Warning is also still in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The High Surf Advisory is no longer in effect.

From the National Weather Service:

At 3:46 p.m. HST, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported that Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, Wood Valley Road, and Kaalaiki Road were still closed in the Kaʻu District. These roads will likely remain closed tonight as runoff levels remain high. Kahikopele Street in the Eden Roc subdivision was still closed. Radar and rain gages indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall was still moving over the South Hilo, Puna, and Kau Districts from the southeast. Peak rain rates were around 1 inch per hour. Periods of heavy rainfall will continue through tonight.

“Routes such as Wood Valley Road and Kaalaiki Road have many low water crossings that are flooded,” the NWS message added. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”

In a 3 p.m. message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, emergency officials reported “multiple roads continue to be closed due to flooding, ponding, and landslides”, and closures include: