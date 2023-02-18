(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning for East Hawaiʻi continues into Saturday evening, as heavy rains continue to soak the windward side of the Big Island.
A Flood Watch remains in place for the entire island, and the Winter Storm Warning is also still in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The High Surf Advisory is no longer in effect.
From the National Weather Service:
At 3:46 p.m. HST, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported that Highway 11 at Kawa Flats, Wood Valley Road, and Kaalaiki Road were still closed in the Kaʻu District. These roads will likely remain closed tonight as runoff levels remain high. Kahikopele Street in the Eden Roc subdivision was still closed. Radar and rain gages indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall was still moving over the South Hilo, Puna, and Kau Districts from the southeast. Peak rain rates were around 1 inch per hour. Periods of heavy rainfall will continue through tonight.
“Routes such as Wood Valley Road and Kaalaiki Road have many low water crossings that are flooded,” the NWS message added. “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”
In a 3 p.m. message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, emergency officials reported “multiple roads continue to be closed due to flooding, ponding, and landslides”, and closures include:
- In Kaʻū District – Highway 11 at Kawa Flats near the 60 Mile Marker, Upper Cane Haul Road (Kaʻalahiki) between Pahala and Naʻalehu, and Wood Valley Road.
- In Puna District – Highway 130 near the 2.5 Mile Marker is limited to inner lanes only. Slow down and drive with caution in this area.
- In Hilo District – Old Mamalahoa Highway near Honomu.
- Roadways will remain closed until rain stops and water levels subside.
- Additional road closures may occur without warning.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.
- Civil Defense requests motorists stay off the roads until conditions improve.
- The National Weather Service forecast severe weather and flooding conditions to continue through Sunday.
- If you sustained damage to your property caused by rain and flooding, please visit the Hawaii County Civil Defense website Request for Damage Assessment.
