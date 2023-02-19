(BIVN) – The worst of the heavy rain appears to be over, and all weather advisories for Hawaiʻi island were lifted Sunday afternoon.
From the National Weather Service forecast discussion at 3:30 p.m. HST:
Satellite loop shows strengthened easterly trades have returned to the Big Island, with east southeast flow also beginning to strengthen near the smaller islands. Afternoon soundings show a moist airmass, with near-saturation noted up to about 500 mb across the Big Island. Broken to overcast low clouds blanket the Big Island this afternoon, while patchy broken low clouds cover skies across the smaller islands. Radar shows scattered to numerous moderate showers beneath this cloud cover. The flood threat has diminished enough for us to drop the Flood Watch for the Big Island. Brief snow showers may occur at the Big Island summits tonight, but no major additional snow accumulation is expected. The Winter Storm Warning for the Big Island summits has also been dropped.
The County of Hawaiʻi followed up with the following news release:
Hawaiʻi County has begun to wind down emergency operations relating to the weather pattern that resulted in heavy rains and flooding across the island of Hawaiʻi over the past 72 hours. According to current weather forecasts, the County of Hawaiʻi is projected to be out of a Flood Watch by 6:00 pm this evening, February 19. Moisture is still expected through the long weekend, and motorists must proceed cautiously.
The two emergency shelters in Kaʻū, located at the Nāʻālehu Community Center and the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala, have been closed as of 8:30 am this morning. There are no open shelters at this time.
Additionally, all road closures relating to rain inundation have been lifted, with no active closures at this time.
The Waipiʻo Valley Access Road will reopen to Hawaiʻi residents at 6:00 pm, as the Flood Watch is lifted. If the Flood Watch is not lifted, the road will remain closed to valley residents and farmers only.
Road crews, utilities, Fire, and Police stand ready to address impacts caused by any other weather impacts as they may occur to ensure public safety. Shelters have been identified in varying locations if they become necessary.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as necessary.
The public can access information in real-time on the County of Hawaiʻi Civil Defense Hazard Map or via the County’s mobile application, Kāhea, which is available on both Android and iPhone.
