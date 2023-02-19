(BIVN) – The worst of the heavy rain appears to be over, and all weather advisories for Hawaiʻi island were lifted Sunday afternoon.

From the National Weather Service forecast discussion at 3:30 p.m. HST:

Satellite loop shows strengthened easterly trades have returned to the Big Island, with east southeast flow also beginning to strengthen near the smaller islands. Afternoon soundings show a moist airmass, with near-saturation noted up to about 500 mb across the Big Island. Broken to overcast low clouds blanket the Big Island this afternoon, while patchy broken low clouds cover skies across the smaller islands. Radar shows scattered to numerous moderate showers beneath this cloud cover. The flood threat has diminished enough for us to drop the Flood Watch for the Big Island. Brief snow showers may occur at the Big Island summits tonight, but no major additional snow accumulation is expected. The Winter Storm Warning for the Big Island summits has also been dropped.

The County of Hawaiʻi followed up with the following news release: