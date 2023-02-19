(BIVN) – The Flash Flood Warning for East Hawaiʻi is no longer in effect, however the Flood Watch for the entire island of Hawaiʻi is still posted until Sunday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is also still in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

UPDATE – (8:25 a.m.) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports conditions have improved at Highway 11 in Kaʻū at Kawa Flats near the 60 Mile Marker, and the highway has been reopened in both directions.

The following closures remain in place:

In Kaʻū District – Upper Cane Haul Road (Kaʻalahiki) between Pahala and Naʻalehu, and Wood Valley Road.

– Upper Cane Haul Road (Kaʻalahiki) between Pahala and Naʻalehu, and Wood Valley Road. In Hilo District – Old Mamalahoa Highway near Honomu.

– Old Mamalahoa Highway near Honomu. For your safety, Waipiʻo Valley Access Road remains closed to everyone except Waipiʻo Valley residents and farmers.

Officials say the Hele-on Park & Ride pick-up location in Hilo will continue to be at Kuawa Street through Monday.

County officials say that if you sustained damage to your property caused by rain and flooding, please visit the Hawaii County Civil Defense website Request for Damage Assessment.