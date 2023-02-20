UPDATE – (3:50 p.m.) – Although the Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island has been discontinued, there are once again flooding-related road closures being reported on the Big Island. According to the Hawaii County Civil Defense, the following roads are closed in Kaʻū:

Highway 11 between mile 59-60, Kawa Flats.

Wood Valley Road

Kaʻalaiki-Cane Haul Road

This story will be updated into Monday evening as conditions change.

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island on Monday afternoon, as excessive rainfall continued to fall over the already saturated island.

“At 12:33 p.m. HST,” forecasters wrote, “radar and automated gauges indicated persistent moderate rainfall falling at rates of up to 1 inch per hour along slopes of the Hilo, Puna and Kau Districts, leading to increases in stream flow. In addition, spotty heavy showers and thunderstorms have developed across leeward Big Island, producing localized rain rates of 2 inches per hour around Kailua-Kona.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense provided the following precautions:

Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Ponding on roadways will make driving hazardous.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Remember, turnaround don’t drown.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, where several inches of snow fell over the weekend. Forecasters say moisture will continue to move upslope and produce periods of freezing rain above 12,500 feet.