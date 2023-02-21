(BIVN) – Recent heavy rainfall on Hawaiʻi island has triggered a Brown Water Advisory for a long stretch of East Hawaiʻi shoreline, and also for one spot on the South Kohala coast.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has cancelled a Brown Water Advisory for the entire Big Island, but an advisory still exists for the coastline from Waipiʻo Valley to Kaʻū. There is a sperate Brown Water Advisory for Puakō Bay.

“Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters” following the weekend kona low event, health officials stated. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.”

“Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns,” the health department said.