(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and a Wind Advisory for Kohala and North Hawaiʻi.

Forecasters say “strong high pressure northeast of the state will maintain strong trade winds as well as large and rough surf across the islands through early next week.”

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, will impact North Hawaiʻi until 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Winds will be strongest over mountain ridges and downslope of the mountains.

Surf heights of 6 to 10 feet will be possible along east facing shores of the Big Island, as the High Surf Advisory will be in place until Saturday morning.