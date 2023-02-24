Big Island Video News

Fire Consumes Two Story Home In Hawaiian Ocean View Estates
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW ESTATES - The blaze consumed the entire residential structure, which was reported to be unoccupied.

(BIVN) – A large, two story home burned in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported.

The Hawai’i County Fire Department responded to the unoccupied residential structure, located on Ocean View Parkway, after 8 p.m. HST. The first responders noted there were “power lines down and multiple vehicles on fire,” as the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used attack lines to extinguish the fire, “which consumed the entire structure and multiple vehicles on the property.” The fire was out before 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.