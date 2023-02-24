(BIVN) – A large, two story home burned in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates on Thursday evening. No injuries were reported.

The Hawai’i County Fire Department responded to the unoccupied residential structure, located on Ocean View Parkway, after 8 p.m. HST. The first responders noted there were “power lines down and multiple vehicles on fire,” as the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used attack lines to extinguish the fire, “which consumed the entire structure and multiple vehicles on the property.” The fire was out before 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.