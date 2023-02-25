(BIVN) – There will be a number of opportunities for the public to give input on the future location of a new library and transit hub planned for Pāhoa.

The first community event will be on Sunday, February 26, during a “Pop-up Event” at Maku‘u Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon. (15-2131 Kea‘au Pāhoa Rd)

The next event will be a community meeting on March 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility. (15-0322 Kauhale Street)

The County of Hawaiʻi had the details in a recent news release:

The County of Hawai‘i Mass Transit Agency (MTA), Planning Department, and Hawai‘i State Public Library System (HSPLS) invites the community to provide input to inform the final site selection and planning for a proposed new transit hub and co-located library in Pāhoa Town. The transit hub and library are intended to support comfort and safety for transit riders, promote other multi-modal uses such as walking and biking, and provide amenities and gathering spaces for the greater Pāhoa community.