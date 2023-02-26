(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green on Thursday issued a proclamation, declaring 2023 to be the Year of the Kāhuli, in honor of the colorful native tree snails that inhabit Hawaiʻi.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Considered the jewels of the forest and revered in Hawaiian cultural history, kāhuli, like many native species, are threatened by climate change, predators like rats and cats, introduced invasive snails, chameleons, and human encroachment into their original territories. In the proclamation Gov. Green signed at the State Capitol this afternoon, he notes how kāhuli once had a population of 750 different species. Sixty percent have gone extinct from the forests they’ve called home for millions of years, with whole families already gone from the islands.

At a snail lab operated by Dr. David Sischo of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), 40 species of rare native snails from five different islands are all fed and kept safe, until such time they can be returned to their forest homes. Mirroring a snail’s pace, it’s a slow and laborious process. The state snail lab is in addition to those at the Honolulu Zoo and Bishop Museum. “We think of the lab as an emergency room for snails that are on the very brink of extinction,” Sischo explained. “We take really good care of them, increase their numbers, and then put them back out on the landscape in protected areas.” Typically, a population needs to be in the hundreds before researchers consider moving them out, getting them past what Sischo calls the danger zone of extinction. Last year, more than 7,000 snails from the three labs were released into the wild. For such tiny creatures, certain species have an average life span of twenty years, but they take five years to reach maturity, and then only produce one to five offspring each year. Unlike garden snails like the Rose Wolf snail, our native snails are critical to the overall health of native ecosystems and serve as “canaries in the coal mine,” a reference to the early warnings they provide. “As go the snails, so do many other species. When snail populations decline you can be sure other species of plants and animals are not far behind,” Sischo said. “In Hawaiian traditions, snails sing,” said DLNR First Deputy Laura Kaakua. An account of Reverend Barnacle from 1874 describes hundreds of kāhuli on a single tree, and their movement over leaves in every tree of the forest created the grandest but wildest music, as if from hundreds of Aeolian harps, wafted to me on the breezes. “Kāhuli are featured in our stories, hula and chants, and they represent voice in Hawaiian culture. We don’t hear the kāhuli anymore, but perhaps we could with a widespread effort to protect and steward our native forests,” Kaakua continued.