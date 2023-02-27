(BIVN) – The Kona airport is going to be getting over $1 million in federal funds for a new fire alarm system.

The office of U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced on Monday that the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole will receive $1.2 million from the U.S Department of Transportation to replace and upgrade its fire alarm system. The funding comes from the U.S. DOT’s Airport Terminals Program, which provides funding “to make airports safer, more accessible, and more sustainable.”

“This new fire alarm system will help ensure that Kona International Airport meets current safety standards, and help keep people safe,” said Senator Schatz.

Sen. Schatz is Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The U.S. DOT Airport Terminals Program was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is bringing billions to Hawai‘i for infrastructure improvements, the office of Sen. Schatz added.