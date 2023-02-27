(BIVN) – Applications for future tenants in the planned Waikoloa Family Affordable rental housing development are now being accepted.

A news release from the project developers reported that the new 110-unit complex on Makana Kai Drive in Waikoloa, managed by Locations LLC, will provide “families with affordable living options and offers complimentary amenities.” The development “serves qualifying families with annual incomes of 30 and 60 percent or less of the area median income. (see graph on qualifying income limits).”

The news release says each unit “includes an air conditioning unit, solar water heater, storage area, and energy efficient appliances such as a refrigerator and range/oven. Common area amenities include one parking stall per unit, use of the area community center, swimming pool and golf course.” The number of available units at the townhome complex and monthly rent are listed below:

Six one-bedroom units at $405 a month (30 percent of median income)

33 one-bedroom units at $941 a month (60 percent of median income)

40 two-bedroom units (flat) at $1058 a month (60 percent of median income)

31 two-bedroom units (townhome) at $1108 a month (60 percent of median income)

Additional parking stalls for two-bedroom units only are available for rent, and are limited. “Must have a fully executed lease, full security deposit and proof of two vehicles registered to the applicant(s) to be considered,” the news release states.

Applicant’s minimum monthly income must be 2 and a half times or more of the monthly rent. Tenants are required to “pass a credit and criminal check and provide landlord references.” Applicants must also be a U.S. Citizen or U.S. permanent resident alien and must occupy their unit as their primary residence.

Applications are due by March 31, 2023, “with applicants to be evaluated on a first come, first serve basis,” the news release stated. “Chosen applicants are tentatively expected to move in later this Spring.”

To request an application, email Locations at WaikoloaFA@locationshawaii.com or call (808) 738-3119.