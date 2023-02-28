(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory remains in place for a large portion of Hawaiʻi island, and a High Surf Advisory is also in effect for east-facing shores of the Big Island.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, “a strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds will exceed advisory threshold across many parts of the state at least through Wednesday.”

East winds 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, will affect portions of Hawaiʻi island. “Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

Surf heights along east-facing shores will build from 8 to 12 feet, to 10 to 14 feet Wednesday. The High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says residents should “expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.”

“Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; when in doubt, don’t go out,” officials said in a Tuesday radio message.

County officials added that beaches may close without notice.