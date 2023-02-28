(BIVN) – A portion of Hawaiʻi island is now under a High Wind Warning, while the east-facing shores of North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Kaʻū are under a High Surf Warning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu wrote on Tuesday evening:

A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are expected to slightly increase tonight into Wednesday and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts have been seen in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind Warning is now in effect.

In the area of North Hawaiʻi that is under the High Wind Warning, east winds of 30 to 45 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, will be possible. “Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” forecasters wrote. “Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

The High Wind Warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. HST on Wednesday.

Surf heights of 10 to 15 feet are expected in the area of the High Surf Warning, which stretches from the east-facing coast of North Kohala, south through Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and into Kaʻū.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” forecasters wrote. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

The High Surf Warning will be in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Thursday.