(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hawaiʻi island summits until 6 p.m. on Thursday, in addition to the numerous weather advisories already in place for the Big Island.

Periods of snow and freezing rain will affect the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 10,500 feet, forecasters say, “through at least Thursday and possibly into Friday.” Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches will be possible.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”

The access road to the summit of Maunakea “remains closed this afternoon to the public above the Visitor Information Station at the elevation of 9200 ft,” Maunakea Rangers reported, “due to ice and snow on the road with high humidity, below-freezing temperatures, and moderately strong winds.”

A High Wind Warning is currently in place for North Hawaiʻi, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the a large remaining portion of the Big Island. There is also a High Surf Warning for east-facing shores from North Kohala, south along the Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna coasts, and including the east coast of Kaʻū.