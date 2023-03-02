(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been added to the numerus weather advisories already in effect for Hawaiʻi island on Thursday morning, with some roads in Hilo closed due to flooding.

According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, Pauahi Street is closed and Kamehameha Ave has restricted traffic flow. Officials said morning traffic into Hilo from Hāmākua should take Kilauea Ave.

“At 5:26 a.m. HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing over the windward Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling along the Hamakua Coast as well as the Hilo and Volcano areas,” the National Weather Service said as it issued a Flood Advisory. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest showers. Stream levels remain elevated as well.”

Some locations that will experience flooding “include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaʻau, Honokaa, Papaikou, Honomu, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Ookala, Keaau, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”

The following are also in effect: