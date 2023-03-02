(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory has been added to the numerus weather advisories already in effect for Hawaiʻi island on Thursday morning, with some roads in Hilo closed due to flooding.
According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, Pauahi Street is closed and Kamehameha Ave has restricted traffic flow. Officials said morning traffic into Hilo from Hāmākua should take Kilauea Ave.
“At 5:26 a.m. HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing over the windward Big Island, with the heaviest rain falling along the Hamakua Coast as well as the Hilo and Volcano areas,” the National Weather Service said as it issued a Flood Advisory. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest showers. Stream levels remain elevated as well.”
Some locations that will experience flooding “include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaʻau, Honokaa, Papaikou, Honomu, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Ookala, Keaau, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”
The following are also in effect:
- A Wind Advisory has replaced the High Wind Warning for North Kohala, and the existing Wind Advisory for Hawaiʻi island has been extended through this evening. East winds 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are possible.
- A Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa remains in effect through this evening. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 6 inches or more are expected. “In heavy precipitation, snow may fall at elevations as low as the visitor center at times,” forecasters said.
- The High Surf Warning for east facing shores of Hawaii Island, from Upolu Point in North Kohala through Cape Kumukahi in Puna to South Pont in Kaʻū, remains in effect through Thursday evening. Surf of 10 to 15 feet possible.
