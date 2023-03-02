(BIVN) – Hōlualoa Elementary School staff, students, and families rallied in Kona on Thursday, after the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association raised concerns about conditions at the school a little over a week ago.

In a news release detailing Thursday’s sign waving event, organizers said “health and safety concerns at the school are serious and they’ve been impacting local children and teachers for years.”

“We are pleased to see so many other groups, like Holualoa’s Parent Teacher Organization join together in this effort,” said Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association president Osa Tui, Jr. “It shows that we all want a permanent and long lasting solution to address these health and safety issues. We hope the department keeps making progress to fix problems on the campus that currently make it difficult for the keiki to learn and thrive.”

“Our educators are the gems of our school. It’s hard to retain teachers and attract new talent when our aged facilities scare them away!” said Sarah Teehee of the Hōlualoa School PTO and a member of School Community Council. ” We have asked DOE leadership and our State Sen. Dru Kanuha and Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa to work closely with us to resolve immediate safety issues and move the Master Plan forward from paper to construction.”

This news release was shared by the event organizers: