(BIVN) – Its been over six months since a traffic-related incident on Puainako Street just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision left 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha, of Pahoa, dead. Police are still investigating.

On Friday, Hawai‘i Island police renewed their request for information related to fatal incident, and provided the following information:

At 6:20 a.m. on August 24, 2022, South Hilo patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near the 3 mile-marker for a report of a male that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined that the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. It is believed the vehicle may have experienced mechanical issues, and that the driver was securing his cargo. Investigators believe the delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle with two male occupants in the area around the same time.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which remains classified as a coroner’s inquest.

An autopsy was performed, and based on the known circumstances in this investigation, the forensic pathologist ruled the cause of death as blunt force injuries of the torso, and the manner of death as accidental.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, between approximately 6:00 and 6:20 a.m., to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.