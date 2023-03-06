(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues, but at greatly reduced activity levels compared to several weeks ago, scientists say.

All eruptive activity within Halemaʻumaʻu crater has been confined to the crater, and no significant changes have been observed along the Kīlauea rift zones. The Current Volcano Alert Level is WATCH.

The Monday morning update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has the details: