(BIVN) – State officials are notifying the public about a printing error affecting Driver Licenses and State Identification Cards in Hawaiʻi.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation says over two thousand cards were incorrectly printed due to a hardware change by the card vendor, Thales. The misprint involves the large “Hawaii” text on the front the cards. The Hawaiʻi DOT says the printing error has since been corrected.

“Credentials with the misprint can be used normally because they have the proper security features in place,” the Hawaiʻi DOT stated. “The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and law enforcement statewide have been notified and provided samples of this printing error and have agreed to treat the misprinted credentials as a valid form of identification.”

A total of 2,450 misprinted credentials were mailed out and will require re-printing. The county breakdown is:

Honolulu: 1,684

Hawaiʻi: 353

Kauaʻi: 121

Maui: 292

The Hawaiʻi DOT says the vendor will issue replacements at no cost to those effected by the misprint. Replacement cards will begin to be reissued this month.