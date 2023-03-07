(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources announced on Tuesday that the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve, closed late last year due to the eruption of Mauna Loa volcano, will reopen effective immediately.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, or DOFAW, also announced the immediate reopening of Unit A of the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and Game Management Area South of Daniel K. Inouye Highway across from the Gil Kahele Recreation Area, also known as the “slice.”

The Mauna Loa last erupted in late November, early December 2022.

DOFAW asks that people “stay off the 2022 lava flow to protect themselves from hazardous conditions. These include, but are not limited to, hot spots with high temperatures, unstable footing, and sharp lava rocks.”

The current Volcano Alert Level for Mauna Loa is ADVISORY. In its most recent Mauna Loa update (March 2), the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote: