(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is joining 46 other states in asking a Tennessee court “to order social media company TikTok, Inc. to fully comply with an ongoing investigation into whether the company violated consumer protection laws.”

In a news release, Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez and the Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection, Mana Moriarty, said they are taking the action amid “the youth mental health crisis affecting Hawaiʻi and the rest of the country”, and as a part of the multistate investigation, are attempting to determine if TikTok “engaged in deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable conduct that harmed the mental health of TikTok users, particularly children and teens.”

“The use of social media platforms is a significant contributor to the ongoing youth mental health crisis affecting our keiki, particularly among our girls and young women,” said Attorney General Lopez. “I have grave concerns about TikTok’s role in this crisis, and TikTok’s refusal to comply in good faith with an investigation involving a bipartisan coalition of all 50 states, only causes my concerns to deepen. TikTok should be held accountable.”

“TikTok is actively choosing not to use tools that may help prevent mental health issues associated with excessive use of the platform,” said Moriarty. “And now TikTok is attempting to delay a bipartisan multistate investigation into what it knew, and when it knew it. It’s past time that TikTok should be held to account for its conduct.”

From the Hawaiʻi Attorney General: