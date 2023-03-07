(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County and federal law enforcement executed a search warrant during a cockfight on a 500-acre property in Kealakekua on Saturday, arresting four men for alleged firearms offenses.

Police say more than 800 people were estimated to be in attendance, and “drugs and illegal firearms were recovered, along with U.S. currency and two vehicles for forfeiture.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged four men for firearms offenses on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at a cockfight in Kealakekua where drugs and illegal firearms were recovered, along with U.S. currency and two vehicles for forfeiture.

At 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Vice Section, Area II Criminal Intelligence Unit, Kona Patrol, Area II Ice Task Force, and federal agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a 500-acre property in Kealakekua, where more than 800 people were estimated in attendance at a cockfight.

Police recovered approximately 14 live chickens and chicken boxes, extensive cockfighting paraphernalia, four dead chickens, three unregistered loaded pistols, ammunition, and a loaded .22 caliber long rifle from the premises. Police also seized small amounts of cocaine and marijuana, as well as $8,000 in US currency and two pickup trucks for forfeiture.

Officers arrested and charged:

Chaddy Aukai, age 23, of Ocean View, for one count each of place to keep a firearm and possession of a “ghost gun”. Aukai’s bail was set at $4,000.

James Medeiros, age 32, of Kamuela, for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $2,000.

Kapono Hookahi, age 31, of Kamuela, for place to keep a firearm and place to keep ammunition. Hookahi’s bail was set at $2,500.

Eizan-James Medeiros, age 21, of Kamuela, for two counts of place to keep a firearm and one count of possession of a “ghost gun”. His bail was set at $12,000.

All men posted bail and are scheduled for their initial court appearance in Kona District Court on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The investigation into this operation and its organizers is ongoing at this time. Police ask that anyone who has information about the event to please contact Detective Grad Elarionoff at (808) 326-4646 ext. 312, or by email at Grad.Elarionoff@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.