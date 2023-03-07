(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, and a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The forecasters wrote:

A strong cold front will approach from the northwest today, then sweep from west to east through the islands tonight through Wednesday night. Strong and gusty winds will begin after midnight tonight and continue through midnight Wednesday night across the lower elevations all islands. Strong winds will also effect the higher elevations on the Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.

Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected across the lower elevations of the Big Island. “The strongest winds will occur over and downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal water channels,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Due to the recent above normal rainfall and winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.”

For Maunakea and Mauna Loa above 8,000 feet, southwest winds of 55 to 65 mph with higher gusts are possible today, increasing to 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts Tuesday night. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the National Weather Service said. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

The High Wind Warning for the summits is currently in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.