(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a severe weather message early Wednesday evening, requesting residents stay off Big Island roadways due to the dangerous winds and related impacts.
The National Weather Service is maintaining a Wind Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, saying that the “strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the early morning hours on Thursday.” Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message:
This is a Severe Weather update for Wednesday, March 8th at 5 PM.
The National Weather Service Wind Advisory continues to be in effect for all districts on Hawaii Island.
Strong winds are reported to be causing utility outages, downed trees, road closures, and malfunctioning of traffic signal lights across Hawaii Island, particularly, in Puna, Kaʻu, Kona, Kohala, and Hamakua Districts.
Utility repair personnel and road crews have been responding all day and will continue to work through the evening to restore utility lines, clear debris, and reopen roads.
At this time, there are no major arterial roads closed. However, road closures could occur without warning.
Due to the current wind conditions, the following are in effect;
Residents are requested to stay off the roadways, limit travel to essential only, and shelter-in-place until conditions improve.
Motorists, please treat all non-functioning traffic signal lights as a 4-way Stop.
Stay away from any downed utility lines and report downed utility lines to authorities. Treat all downed lines as energized and dangerous.
Thank you for attention.
This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Emergency officials say strong winds are causing utility outages, downed trees, road closures, and malfunctioning of traffic signal lights across the Big Island.