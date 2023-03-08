(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a severe weather message early Wednesday evening, requesting residents stay off Big Island roadways due to the dangerous winds and related impacts.

The National Weather Service is maintaining a Wind Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, saying that the “strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the early morning hours on Thursday.” Southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following message: