(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a Wind Advisory remains in place for the entire Big Island, and a High Wind Warning continues for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The forecasters wrote:

A very large northwest swell will build today and peak tonight into early Thursday. The combination of large wind waves from strong west winds and a mix of medium and longer period swell energy will produce very rough and hazardous conditions into Thursday. The swell will gradually decline and shift out of the north- northwest Friday through the weekend.

Large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected along west facing shores of Kohala and Kona. North-facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauai, Oʻahu, Molokai, and Maui could see dangerously large breaking waves building to 30 to 40 feet.

The strong cold front that will sweep from west to east across the islands through tonight will bring southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph expected, across the lower elevations of the Big Island. “The strongest winds will occur over and downwind of the terrain and in areas where the wind is funneled most effectively through valleys and adjacent to the coastal water channels,” the National Weather Service wrote on Tuesday. “Due to the recent above normal rainfall and winds coming from the opposite direction from our normal trade winds, there will likely be a higher risk of tree falls.”

The summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa will experience southwest winds of 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” the National Weather Service said. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

The High Wind Warning for the summits is currently in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.