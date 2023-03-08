(BIVN) – Outages and closures were reported across Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, as high winds and high surf batter the Big Island.

Kohala Elementary, Kohala Middle and Kohala High schools in North Hawai‘i were closed to students and staff due to power outages caused by high winds. Currently. there is no estimated time for the power to be restored, the Department of Education reported.

The Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts & Science Public Charter School in Pāhoa closed their campus just after 10 a.m. today due to a power outage on campus and high winds. Officials say HAAS is notifying their school community about the closure.

Kamehameha Park in North Kohala is closed due to high winds and power disruption.

Mahukona Beach Park in North Kohala is closed due to high surf.

There are reports of downed trees and power outages across Hawaiʻi island.

“Motorists, please treat all non-functioning traffic signal lights as a 4-way Stop,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense. “Stay away from any downed utility lines and report downed utility lines to authorities. Treat all lines as energized and dangerous.”

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the summits of Maunkea and Mauna Loa, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Big Island.

Also, a High Surf Warning is in effect for the west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala.