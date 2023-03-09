(BIVN) – Brown Water Advisory was issued Wednesday for a stretch of Kohala coast from at Waialea Bay to Kapaʻa Beach Park.

Brown water advisories are usually triggered by runoff from heavy rain, but this advisory is a little different. From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Strong winds and high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways. The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown you are advised to stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

The windy weather also forced the closure of Kamehameha Park and Mahukona Beach Park in North Kohala on Wednesday.

The Wind Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi is no longer in effect. A High Wind Warning is still in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.