(BIVN) – Following a strong winds day on Hawaiʻi island that downed trees and knocked out power in many areas, the National Weather Service has ended the Wind Advisory for the Big Island.

The High Wind Warning remains in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, and a High Surf Warning is also in effect for the west-facing shores of Kona and Kohala.

From the National Weather Service discussion on Thursday:

Winds are easing over the islands, and a drier air mass is moving in from the west. The potent 990 mb surface low that passed 550 miles north of Kauai yesterday is weakening and lifting off to the northeast this morning, while its associated surface front has passed east of the Big Island. As a result, west to northwest winds have decreased significantly overnight and are gusting below 30 mph in most locations. Thus, the Wind Advisory for the lower elevations of the Big Island has been cancelled.

The forecasters added:

The only places that will continue to experience high winds will be the highest elevations on the Big Island and Maui. Expect only a gradual decline in winds on the Big Island summits, where a High Wind Warning will remain in effect well into the weekend. On the Haleakala summit, the High Wind Warning has been downgraded to a Wind Advisory for today, followed by a decline in winds tonight and Friday.

At the summits, southwest winds 70 to 90 mph with higher gusts are possible today, then slowly declining through the weekend.

Dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 ft. will impact west-facing shores , forecasters say.