(BIVN) – A Puna woman has been sentenced to a ten year prison term for possession and attempted distribution of methamphetamine.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Puna woman, 37 year-old Sheena Kaepekaa Andrews aka Cheena Andrews, was sentenced to a 10 year prison term for possession and attempted distribution of methamphetamine offenses. At the time of the commission of the possession and attempted distribution of methamphetamine offenses, Andrews was on probation for felony drug crimes.

On December 12, 2022, Andrews entered a “Guilty” plea to two felony offenses including Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree and Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree (attempted distribution of any amount of methamphetamine).

“Today’s sentencing demonstrates our Office’s commitment to hold drug dealers accountable for poisoning our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “We will continue to prioritize the prosecution and investigation of those who distribute dangerous drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.”

The investigation was handled by the Area I Vice Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.

