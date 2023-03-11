(BIVN) – A five day pause in the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues, although for a moment on Saturday it appeared as if a new eruption was imminent.

In an information statement issued on Saturday before noon, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported a shallow earthquake swarm had been detected beneath the summit of Kīlauea, accompanied by a significant surface tilt excursion. “Resumption of eruptive activity at Kīlauea summit is likely imminent,” scientists said.

However, an eruption of lava did not occur, and as of Saturday evening, the USGS provided this statement:

Geophysical signals recorded by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory indicate that a magmatic intrusion occurred beneath the summit of Kīlauea between approximately 11:00 a.m and 12:00 p.m. HST on March 11, 2023. As of 5:30 p.m. HST, seismicity has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed at the surface. Resumption of eruptive activity at Kīlauea summit no longer appears to be imminent, although it is possible that another intrusion or resumption may occur in the near future with little or no warning. A shallow earthquake swarm was detected beneath the summit of Kīlauea Volcano between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. HST on March 11, 2023. The swarm was followed by a Magnitude-3.4 earthquake located 4 km SW of Volcano, Hawaii, at a depth of approximately 1 km (0.6 miles) at 11:50 a.m HST. This earthquake was felt locally and triggered a rockfall near Uēaloha (Byron Ledge) in Hawai’I Volcanoes National Park. Seismicity diminished at approximately 12:00 p.m. HST and has since returned to background levels. HVO tiltmeters have been recording an inflationary signal at Kīlauea summit since March 7, indicating that magma has been accumulating beneath the surface. Tilt excursions also coincided with this morning’s earthquake swarm. Summit tilt has stabilized since approximately 12:00 p.m. HST although slow inflation continues. The pause in eruptive activity that began approximately five days ago continues and Kīlauea remains at Alert Level WATCH and Aviation Code ORANGE. No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The current Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH, and the current Aviation Color Code is ORANGE.