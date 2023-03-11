(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Southwest winds of 35 to 65 mph, with localized gusts over 75 mph, will be possible at the higher elevations through the remainder of the weekend. “Wind speeds will continue to slowly decline through Sunday and are expected to fall below warning levels late Sunday afternoon,” the forecasters said.
The National Weather Service warns that winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” the forecasters wrote.
From the Maunakea Rangers:
The access road to the summit of Maunakea will remain CLOSED overnight to the public at the Visitor Information Station at an elevation of 9,200 feet due to high winds in excess of 65 mph, along with below freezing temperatures. There are also unsafe driving and parking conditions as well as ice and rocks visibly falling onto the roadways and parking areas due to the high wind speeds.
The high winds have been hazardous as they continue to break off large ice chunks from the observatory buildings, constantly falling and making it unsafe for anyone inside or outside of their vehicles. The trail to the summit, the Humuʻula Trail, will also remain closed during this time until the danger from the high winds subsides.
