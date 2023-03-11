(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Southwest winds of 35 to 65 mph, with localized gusts over 75 mph, will be possible at the higher elevations through the remainder of the weekend. “Wind speeds will continue to slowly decline through Sunday and are expected to fall below warning levels late Sunday afternoon,” the forecasters said.

The National Weather Service warns that winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” the forecasters wrote.

From the Maunakea Rangers: