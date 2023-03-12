(BIVN) – A 35-year-old man was injured Sunday after falling down a cliff at the scenic Rainbow Falls in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department responded to a report of the fall at 6:31 p.m., and found the man on a rock ledge at the edge of a pond beneath the falls, a well-known water feature on the dangerous Wailuku River.

The man fell onto a rock outcropping, fire officials say, and then into the pond after “attempting to climb down a cliff wall next to the falls.”

The man was extracted off of the rock ledge by rescue personnel, using a helicopter and a billy pugh net. The man was transferred to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room in serious condition.