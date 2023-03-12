(BIVN) – An informal open house will be held this week concerning a new building that is planned to house the U.S. Geological Survey in Hilo.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) will host an informal open house on March 15th about the proposed new building in Hilo and draft Environmental Assessment. The event will be hosted from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) offices in the Iron Works building located at 1266 Kamehameha Avenue-Suite C in Hilo. Members of the public are invited to come learn about this project and the proposed new building. Many locals and visitors remember visiting Jaggar Museum on the rim of Kīlauea caldera (Kaluapele) in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Prior to 2018, HVO operated from buildings next to the museum. Visitors could sometimes see HVO scientists doing their work to monitor volcanoes and earthquakes in order to reduce their impacts on communities in Hawai’i. The HVO buildings in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park were damaged beyond repair in 2018 as Kīlauea summit partially collapsed during the lower East Rift Zone eruption. HVO has moved to multiple temporary homes since then. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park houses another USGS group—the Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center (PIERC). PIERC focuses on the study of biological resources in Hawai‘i and other locations in the Pacific, promoting management and conservation. HVO and PIERC have different but related missions. While HVO falls under the Natural Hazards Mission Area of the USGS, PIERC is in the Ecosystems Mission Area. Under the umbrella of USGS, both groups strive to better understand the complex natural world in the context of the policy and hazards posed. Geologists at HVO study the volcanoes that make up the Hawaiian Islands and biologists at PIERC study the ecosystems on them. A new building for both HVO and PIERC has been proposed to be located on 6.8 acres of State-owned land on Nowelo Street in Hilo. The proposed location is near the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo (UHH) campus and other science-oriented organizations, such as the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center. This will allow for more interactive work between scientists and will more opportunities for UHH faculty and students to collaborate with both HVO and PIERC.