(BIVN) – The discovery of a body on the shoreline just outside of Hilo Bay is under police investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to the shoreline area just west of the Bayshore Towers, after a caller reported observing a body at water’s edge. HFD’s chopper immediately located the lifeless body and brought it to higher ground.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

The victim appears to be a local male in his late 40s or early 50s; however, positive identification is pending by means of fingerprint identification.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and officially pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m.