(BIVN) – The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there is no tsunami threat to the island and State of Hawaiʻi. following a Magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the vicinity of the Kermadec Islands.

The quake occurred at approximately 2:56 p.m. HST, and triggered what was initially a Tsunami Threat for an area within 300 km of the epicenter. That threat has since passed.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, letting residents of Big Island know that there was no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi due to the powerful quake.