(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Thursday provided an update on the water outage affecting Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area in West Hawaiʻi.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Careful progress is being made toward restoration of water service at Hāpuna Beach, to address residents concerns. The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is taking a multi-pronged approach consisting of three simultaneous and separate projects now in process to address temporary, short-term fixes as well as a permanent, long-term solution.

An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the recurring leaks that have plagued the current water system over several years. Findings will be analyzed with attention to design elements and materials to avoid similar miscues with a new system.

“Getting a temporary water system back online as soon as possible is our top priority,” said Curt Cottrell, DSP Administrator. “Priorities two and three are to determine the causes for past leaks and designing and installing a permanent, resilient water system that will not prematurely degrade as this system seems to have done.”