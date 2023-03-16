(BIVN) – The Mauna Loa Observatory is back measuring the carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere, three months after the end of the lava eruption that forced scientists to abandon the facility.

The Keeling Curve, the famed-daily record of global atmospheric CO2 concentration maintained by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, announced that measurements resumed on Mauna Loa as of March 9th.

Lava flows from the volcano cut off the access road to the observatory on November 28th of last year.

A helicopter was used to lift a solar power/battery system to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility.

The team began recording daily greenhouse gas measurements from a temporary location at the University of Hawaii astronomical observatory on Maunakea. However, that analyzer stopped sending data on March 7th. The cause of the interruption is unclear.

NOAA said in February that once access to the Mauna Loa observatory is restored over the lava flows, there will be a major renovation and facility upgrade at the observatory. This includes refurbishing the Keeling building, installing fiber optic infrastructure, and removing obsolete facilities.

From NOAA:

NOAA’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, the benchmark sampling site for monitoring global climate change, is slated to undergo a major renovation and facility upgrade once road access is restored over lava flows produced by the recent eruption of Mauna Loa volcano, NOAA announced today. The redevelopment project will modernize the site’s aging infrastructure and renovate the historic Keeling building. Plans call for increased solar generation and installation of a battery power backup system to make the observatory more energy efficient and more resilient to future natural disasters. The project will increase the observatory’s scientific capabilities and create new opportunities for research collaboration. “Mauna Loa is a premier international research facility,” said Ariel Stein, acting director of NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory. “This project will honor our history as we upgrade our scientific facilities, make them energy-efficient and generate power on-site to reduce the risk of disruption. This will provide a more productive and effective research campus for NOAA and our scientific partners for decades to come.” At an elevation of 11,141 feet on the north flank of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island, scientists at the observatory have compiled the longest record of rising levels of greenhouse gases driving global warming. The Mauna Loa Observatory supports hundreds of measurements that are essential for scientists around the world working together to understand how the planet’s climate system is changing. The Mauna Loa Observatory has operated since 1957 and consists of over a dozen small research buildings across an eight-acre campus. Charles David Keeling offsite link of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography initiated carbon dioxide measurements at the site in 1958. NOAA’s carbon dioxide measurements began in 1974.