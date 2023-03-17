(BIVN) – The annual Lava Tube dishonor and Torch of Light award have been announced, as well as a new award – named the Oʻo Award – for investigative journalism. From the Big Island Press Club:

The Big Island Press Club awards its annual meritorious Torch of Light Award to Cindy Reves, Hawaii state director for the Journalism Education Association, and the Lava Tube dishonor award to former Gov. David Ige. The Torch of Light award is given to an individual or entity for illuminating the public’s right to know, while the Lava Tube dishonor is given for a lack of communication and keeping the public in the dark.

The awards are announced yearly on March 16, Freedom of Information Day, the birthday of James Madison, who was widely regarded as the father of the U.S. Constitution and the leading advocate of openness in government among our founding fathers.

In addition to the two usual acknowledgements awarded annually by the press club, there’s a special Oʻo Award this year for a journalist or public affairs representative who’s dug especially deeply and unearthed information that creates groundbreaking news.

Lava Tube Dishonor

BIPC has once again chosen former Gov. David Ige for this dishonor for vetoing two public records bills that the Legislature passed in 2022 after two years of consideration. Ige previously won the Lava Tube in 2020.

One measure would have capped fees for access to public records, another would have required electronic audio or video recordings of public board meetings be maintained as a public record and posted.

While BIPC generally supports greater public records access for all, the club was especially concerned when Ige, in his veto message, said “agencies may be forced to prioritize responding to records requests over the agencies’ primary functions.”

“Again, the former governor just doesn’t get it,” said longtime journalist and BIPC Secretary Nancy Cook Lauer. “Responding to public records requests doesn’t take away from a government employee’s job. It is, in fact, part of the job.”

There were many times during the past eight years that BIPC submitted testimony reminding legislators that public records do, in fact, belong to the public.

“BIPC holds high hopes that the current Legislature is once again pushing these two bills forward,” said BIPC President Michael Phillips. “We understand that current Gov. Josh Green has said he will sign them, and, in fact, is working on ways more public records will be available online so that the public can access these records on their own in a timely fashion without assistance from government employees. We are holding him to that.”